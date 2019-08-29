Clergy Abuse Protest

The Survivors Network of those abused by priests– also known as “Snap”– will hold a protest against clergy abuse today in Jackson.

The group wants Jackson’s catholic bishop to remove a staff member. That person reportedly convinced an abused victim to sign a confidentiality clause, and help authorities pursue a cleric who allegedly abused three children.

The group is calling on the Us Attorney’s Office to look into these cases.

The protest will begin at 2:00 pm in front of the Catholic Diocese of Jackson.