CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A heavily-traveled bridge in Clinton will need to be repaired after undergoing previous repairs.

The Clinton Courier reported that pipes are showing signs of decay and rot on the Pinehaven Road bridge over the Bogue Chitto Creek. Until the city is able to fully replace the bridge, it could possibly undergo a temporary fix.

The cost to repair the bridge would be around $75,000, according to officials. The cost to replace the bridge would be between $4 million and $5 million.