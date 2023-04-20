CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Repairs to a bridge on Pinehaven Road in Clinton could start in June 2023.

The Clinton Courier reported that the Board of Aldermen voted on April 4 to advertise for bids to extend the life of the bridge over Bogue Chitto Creek between Williamson Road and Kickapoo Road.

Bids are set to open on Tuesday, May 9, and work could begin Thursday, June 1. Consulting City Engineer Bill Owen said the bridge will be closed for 30 to 45 days.

The work that has been planned is only a temporary fix, according to officials. The cost to replace the bridge is estimated between $4 and $5 million.