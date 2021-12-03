Clinton carjacking suspect arrested after chase in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man in connection to a carjacking that happened in the City of Clinton on Thursday.

Clinton police said the 80-year-old victim in the carjacking case was not injured.

According to Jackson Police Officer Sam Brown, Jackson police located the carjacked vehicle on Cox Street at Valley Street. The driver, identified as 31-year-old David Tyler of Jackson, was later stopped near Tank Road and was arrested.

This is the vehicle of the 80 year old carjacking victim at Walmart that was recovered (with busted out tire, bullet holes and you can see where the spike strips were used (front and rear tire)@WJTV pic.twitter.com/Y25FNTH3rh — Thao Ta (@ThaoTaTV) December 3, 2021

Police said they found a gun in Tyler’s possession. Brown said Tyler will be charged with felony fleeing, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and felon with a firearm. Tyler will be transferred into federal custody.

According to Clinton Police Chief Ford Hayman, Tyler was convicted on a burglary charge in 2015. He served seven years of a 20 year sentence.

Hayman also said a teenager was detained on Thursday in connection to the carjacking. So far, no charges have been filed against the teen, who was identified as a nephew of Tyler.

Clinton police said Tyler will be charged with armed carjacking, kidnapping, convicted felon in possession of a weapon and directing a minor to commit a felony.

According to Clinton leaders, Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) will be assisting with prosecution for federal time.