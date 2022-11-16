JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Clinton police said a childcare worker was arrested and charged with felonious child abuse.

Captain Josh Frazier said police received a call from Wildwood Baptist Church on November 4. They said a one-year-old child had injuries to the gums and lip.

Frazier said during the investigation, they discovered 22-year-old Shaterria Williams had been carrying the child improperly. She was charged with felonious child abuse.

Williams received a $25,000 bond and has since been released from custody.