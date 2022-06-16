CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A basketball coach at Clinton Christian Academy was charged with sexual battery.

School officials said Willie Alexander, a part-time coach, was arrested. They said the school has limited information, but they said the incident did not happen on campus.

“The safety of our students is out utmost concern. We take all allegations such as this very seriously and are cooperating fully with authorities,” said Dr. Phillip Broome, Head of School for Clinton Christian Academy.

The Clinton Police Department is investigating the case.

According to Amanda Jones, PIO for the City of Clinton, Alexander appeared in court on Wednesday, June 15. His bond was set at $250,000.