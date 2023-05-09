UPDATE:

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton leaders said the work to replace an existing gravity sewer located within the southbound travel lane of Springridge Road at Broadway Street began on Monday, May 8.

Travel lanes within the southbound and northbound Springridge Road, as well as the exit from the shopping area on the west side, will be temporarily closed. Drivers are asked to choose alternate travel routes.

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A collapsed sewer line in the City of Clinton is expected to cause traffic delays for drivers.

The Clinton Courier reported the collapsed pipe is located on Springridge Road near Broadway Street. Workers will dig up and replace a 65-foot section of the concrete pipe under the southbound lanes of Springridge Road and the adjacent service road.

Clinton leaders awarded a $108,150 contract to Mims, Inc., for the work. They expect work will begin in mid to late summer.

The newspaper reported other sections of the sewage line, which run east along Broadway Street, were replaced in 2022.