CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District entered a Planning Assistance to States (PAS) agreement with the City of Clinton on Tuesday. This is part of the Water Resources Development Act.

District Commander Col. Christopher Klein signed the agreement for USACE, and Mayor Phil Fisher signed for the City of Clinton. The signing ceremony was held at Olde Towne Depot in Clinton.

The project will include a hydrologic and hydraulic analysis of four watersheds within Clinton. This study will help the city with any existing drainage issues as well as its future planning and development. The cost share agreements will be 50% federally funded and 50% non-federally funded.