CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The cost of garbage pickup and recycling service in Clinton will go up. The Clinton Courier reported the Board of Aldermen voted to approve the new six-year deal with Waste Management.

Garbage rates will increase to $16.89 for residential customers, plus $3.85 for recycling. The new rate for commercial customers will be $24.50.

The city’s previous contract with Waste Management expired on December 31, 2021.