CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nick Djernes has been named as the new director of Clinton High School’s Attaché Show Choir. He will work alongside executive directors David and Mary Fehr.

Since 2016, Djernes has served as the Vocal Music Director at Westside Middle School in Omaha, Nebraska, as the director of the Westside Connection Show Choir and Performing Arts Department Chair.

“I am honored to be given the opportunity to serve the students in Clinton and learn how I can add value to the already strong show choir program,” Djernes said.

“We are thrilled to have such an eager and enthusiastic educator that has been regarded as a master teacher by his mentors and colleagues,” David Fehr said.

Djernes earned his Bachelor of Music Education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Masters of Educational Leadership from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Djernes will officially begin as Attaché’s new director on July 1.