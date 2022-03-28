CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- A junior at Clinton High School, scored a perfect score of 36 on the ACT not only once but twice.

Samuel Connelly scored his first perfect 36 in 2021. He scored his second perfect score in March of 2022.

Connelly said his preparation method for the ACT has evolved over time, working through study guides and practice tests on his own at first. But he attributed some of his success to the Humanities class offered to juniors at Clinton High School.

Samuel is not sure where his academic career will continue after high school, but two perfect scores will open many academic opportunities.

“I’m going to be looking at colleges this summer, but I’m excited to have plenty of options,” said Samuel Connelly.