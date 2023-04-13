CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Public School District (CPSD) announced Dr. Brian Fortenberry as the next principal of Clinton High School (CHS).

CPSD officials said Fortenberry has served as the Clinton Athletics Director since 2017. He was recently named the 2022 Athletic Director of the Year by the Mississippi Athletics Administration Association.

He also served as CHS’s assistant principal from 2015 to 2017 and as the assistant principal of Clinton Junior High School from 2012 to 2015.

Fortenberry earned his Bachelor of Arts in English and his Masters and Specialist of Educational Leadership at Mississippi College. He also completed his Education Doctorate at Delta State University in 2022.

As a teacher and coach in Mississippi and Alabama, Fortenberry has experience teaching English, psychology and driver’s education and coaching basketball, football, baseball and golf.

He will begin serving as principal on July 1.