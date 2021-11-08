Clinton High School to hold FAFSA Day on December 14

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton High School will hold FAFSA Day on Tuesday, December 14th to assist seniors applying for college federal loans.

Representatives from Get2College will be on campus to assist students with the FAFSA application process. School leaders said students have already received an email to sign up for the event. However, students who cannot attend can reschedule with a Get2College representative for another day. Students and parents will be walked through the application process.

The school held this event last year and had to highest FAFSA completion rate when compared to other 6A schools.

“Neglecting to complete the FAFSA could result in missing out on certain scholarships and financial assistance opportunities,” said Clinton High School Counselor Dana Wright.

Complete a FAFSA application by clicking here.