CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton High School (CHS) was recently selected by the United States Coast Guard to establish a Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) unit.

“We continuously seek and evaluate opportunities where we can expand what is offered to our students,” Clinton’s superintendent Dr. Andy Schoggin said. “The Coast Guard JROTC presents new academic offerings to our students while also allowing for extracurricular events and competitions across the state.”

In a press release, Rear Adm. Megan Dean, Director of Government and Public Affairs said this new opportunity will provide personal and citizen development at a time when students need it most.

“The benefits for our schools, communities, service and nation as a whole are more important now than ever,” she stated.

Students will be exposed to various levels of maritime science and academic courses in addition to opportunities to hone and exercise leadership, fitness, discipline and community services through a variety of extracurricular activities.