CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing of Better Men Society Founder Bobby Davis made his first appearance in court on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

William “Polo” Edwards was denied bond by a judge at the Clinton Municipal Court. He has been charged with first degree murder.

Police said Davis was killed inside a Clinton home on Hannah Drive on Sunday, May 1. Edwards was arrested after a chase in New Orleans on Tuesday, May 3.

Clinton Police Chief Ford Hayman said Edwards could face more charges. The motive for the shooting still remains under investigation.