CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton police announced the man who was wanted in connection to Sunday’s homicide in the city has been arrested.

Clinton police, working with the U.S. Marshals Service, Louisiana State police, and New Orleans police, arrested William “Polo” Edwards, 55, without incident. Clinton police said they would start the extradition process immediately.

Edwards is accused of killing 45-year-old Robert “Bobby” Davis on Hannah Drive on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

WJTV 12 News recently interviewed Davis about his work with the Better Men Society in Jackson.