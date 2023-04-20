CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Clinton and the Clinton Chamber of Commerce will host a job fair in an effort to connect residents with job openings within the community.

The job fair will be held on Wednesday, April 26 at the Wood Activity Center in Clinton from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to apply for job openings that include fire, police, public works, parks and recreation departments, and the Main Street Clinton organization.

In addition, companies that service the community, such as Prewitt Contract Services, Chick-Fil-A, McNeely Plastics, Taylor Power, and Continental Tire, will also be seeking to fill available positions.

A Hinds Community College recruiter will be on-site to assist attendees who do not have the required skills for employment with information on how to pursue the necessary education or training to apply in the future and help job seekers gain new, marketable skills for the workforce.

The job fair is free and open to the public.