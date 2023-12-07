CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded a $1,347,000 loan through the Multi-Family Housing Loan Guarantees to The Heights at Clinton.

The Heights at Clinton is an existing Section 515 family multi-family housing complex.

The Rural Development investment will be used to assist in the transfer, assumption, and rehabilitation of The Heights at Clinton.

The project consists of 16 one-bedroom, 20 two-bedroom, and 12 three-bedroom units. All units will go through significant rehabilitation and improve the living conditions for all current and future tenants.