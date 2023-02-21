CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton leaders approved an ordinance for companies to meet certain requirements when it comes to growing, processing and selling medical marijuana.

The Clinton Courier reported leaders approved the regulations ahead of a vote that would determine the legalization of medical cannabis establishments in the city.

The regulations would require the businesses to pay $1,000 for a city permit and obtain a privilege license. The businesses must also be located in stand-alone structures and operate between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Clinton voters will decide on the legalization of medical cannabis within the city on February 28. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the administrative building at Traceway Park.

