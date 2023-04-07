two men clinking glasses of whiskey drink alcohol beverage together at counter in the pub

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Restaurants in Clinton may soon be able to serve alcoholic beverages as early as 9:00 a.m.

According to the Clinton Courier, the Board of Aldermen voted in March to ask the Mississippi Department of Revenue to allow restaurants to offer drinks like mimosas and Bloody Marys during brunch hours.

The board also voted to amend a city ordinance regulating the sale of beer and light wine to also establish a 9:00 a.m. opening hour. The revised ordinance will take effect Friday, April 21.