CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton leaders plan to research the possibility of creating a food truck park in the city.

The Clinton Courier reported the city engineer is looking into the cost of running electricity and water to a site on East College Street near the Dairy Queen.

Ward 1 Alderwoman Karen Godfrey told the newspaper that if the East College location is chosen, the plan would be to block off the street with room for customer parking.