CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sewer line work on Springridge Road in Clinton has been delayed after city leaders rejected a contractor’s bid.

The Clinton Courier reported the board rejected the bid to replace a 65-foot segment of collapsed pipe under Springridge Road at Broadway Street.

Leaders said the city only received one bid for the work, and it was higher than expected. They plan to re-advertise the project in hopes of finding more bidders.

The newspaper reported the problems with the sewer line date back to March 2022 when another segment of pipe collapsed in the area.