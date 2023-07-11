CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton mayor and police chief spoke out after a recommendation from the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office for a reversal in the Anthony Fox case.

In 2019, George Robinson, 62, died two days after a Jackson police traffic stop involving Fox and other officers. His cause of death was ruled as blunt force trauma.

Fox later went to work for the Clinton Police Department before he was convicted in the Robinson case and sentenced to five years in prison in 2022.

Clinton Mayor Phil Fisher and Clinton Police Chief Ford Hayman said Fox was a great police officer. They don’t believe he did anything wrong during the incident with Robinson.

“He’s just a high, high class officer. He’s a good person, a great person, a wonderful police officer who cares about safeguarding the members of the community of Clinton, Mississippi,” said Hayman.

“Just because a mistake was made in the prosecution, of someone who should not have been prosecuted, doesn’t mean you continue the error to save people’s feelings. I hate it,” said Fisher.

The mayor said Fox would be hired back on the police force immediately if the Court of Appeals upholds the AG’s recommendation.