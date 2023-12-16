CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A federal jury convicted a Clinton man in connection to a murder-for-hire plot.

Prosecutors said Joshua Druid Bryan was convicted of murder for hire, conspiracy to commit murder for hire, and solicitation to commit a crime of violence.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, the 28-year-old hired a hitman to murder another person. He also entered into a conspiracy with Regan Bryan, his sister, to commit the offense.

Regan Bryan previously pled guilty to conspiracy to commit murder for hire.

The ATF investigated the case.