VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Clinton man was killed and one of his dogs is missing after a single-car crash in Vicksburg on Monday, March 20.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Interstate 20 East just before the Halls Ferry exit.

Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey said 32-year-old Clayton Kabbes left the roadway and rolled off the interstate.

Kabbes’ two dogs were traveling with him at the time of the crash. One of them was rescued, but the other ran away near the Red Roof Inn on Pemberton. According to the newspaper, the dog was last seen running east down the interstate near the Holiday Inn Express and El Sombrero.