Clinton man sentenced to more than 9 years in prison for meth possession

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, a Clinton man was sentenced to serve more than nine years in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Officials with the Department of Justice said Derrick Lewis, 42, was sentenced to serve 110 months in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release.

According to court records, Lewis sold more than 400 grams of meth in the Jackson area on four different occasions. Lewis was indicted on November 4, 2020 and entered a guilty plea on July 22, 2021.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) investigated this case and Deputy Criminal Chief Dave Fulcher prosecuted the case.