CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton leaders announced free tablets will be given to neighbors on February 21, 2022.

The giveaway will be from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Brighton Park.

To receive the tablets, you must meet the following criteria:

Be 18 or older

Receive SNAP/Medicaid benefits (bring benefit card and ID)

Be an employee making $42,000 or less (bring ID and last three paystubs from current employer)

Receive SSI/SSA (bring ID and award letter)

For questions, call 601-954-1628.