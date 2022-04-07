CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Clinton Board of Aldermen opted out of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act during a meeting on Tuesday, April 5.

The board chose to opt out of all aspects of the program, including the cultivation, processing, sale and distribution of medical marijuana.

Some board members said they chose to opt out because they would prefer to wait for the rules and regulations of the Act to be published.

The board discussed the option of opting in at a later time, as well.

State law requires municipalities to decide whether they will opt out of permitting the cultivation and sale of medical marijuana within their borders by May 3. Residents of any municipality that does so could, via petition, force a special election to allow the citizenry to determine whether the growth and sale of medical cannabis is allowed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.