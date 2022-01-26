CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The bathrooms at Lion’s Square Park in Clinton were vandalized a second time after five people were arrested in connection to a previous incident.

Clinton police said the handicap bathroom was vandalized on Sunday. City leaders said the diaper changing station and other items were destroyed. Five minors were caught on security footage entering the bathroom. They were arrested and charged with malicious mischief, then released to their parents.

Police said the bathroom was vandalized again the next day. This is an ongoing investigation.