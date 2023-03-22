CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton police arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Hathaway Drive on Tuesday, March 21.

When officers arrived, investigators said they found the victim, Corderius Webster, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police said they arrested Cutlas Armoni Frazier in connection to the fatal shooting. He was charged with murder.

Frazier is expected to appear in court on Wednesday, March 22.