CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton police arrested a man for attempting to carjack a person in the city.

According to Marlee Price with the City of Clinton, the suspect was being pursued by Warren County deputies on Monday, April 10. She said the man crashed into an Entergy truck at the intersection of Springridge Road and Broadway Street in Clinton.

Price said the man left his vehicle and attempted to carjack a person in the Planet Fitness parking lot. An officer, who was nearby, responded to the scene and arrested the suspect.

The unidentified man will be charged with attempted carjacking in Clinton. He’s expected to face additional charges in Warren County.