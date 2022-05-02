CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton police are working to find a 55-year-old man in connection to the homicide that happened on Sunday, May 1.

Police said William Ervin Edwards, also known as Polo or Napolean, is wanted in connection to the death of 45-year-old Robert “Bobby” Davis who was shot and killed inside a home on Hannah Drive.

If you have any information, contact Clinton police at 601-924-5252 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

William Ervin Edwards (Courtesy: Clinton Police)

Robert “Bobby” Davis (Courtesy: Clinton Police Dept.)

WJTV 12 News recently interviewed Davis about his work with the Better Men Society in Jackson.

Clinton police will hold a news conference about the homicide at 11:15 a.m. on Monday, May 2.