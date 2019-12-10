Clinton Police investigate “home for sale” burglaries

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Police Department responded to several targeted “home for sale” burglaries over the span of three months.

This past week, detectives identified three suspects believed to be responsible for the burglaries across the metro Jackson area.

The suspects are listed below.

39-year-old Cedric Lemonde Robinson of Jackson (wanted)

47-year-old Brooke Geraldine Robbins of Jackson (wanted)

42-year-old Michael Shane Harris of Greenville (in police custody)

According to Clinton Police, they executed a search warrant at a home on Lake of Pines Drive in Jackson on the night of Friday, December 6, 2019.

Detectives reportedly seized more than 40 stolen items. They said some of the items originated from crimes in Clinton. Victims or owners of the other items from the neighboring jurisdictions have not been identified.

If you, or someone you know, are a victim of a recent house burglary, you are asked to contact the Clinton Police Department with a description of the property being sought. If the Clinton Police Department has your property, victims will need to furnish a police report indicating that the property in question was stolen.