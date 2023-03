CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton police are investigating after a man was shot Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Hathaway Drive. Leaders with the City of Clinton said the victim was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on the victim’s condition.

Police said a male suspect was apprehended with the weapon by officers.

Clinton police are expected to hold a news conference about the shooting at 5:00 p.m.