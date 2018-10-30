Clinton Police looking for purse snatcher
Elderly woman accosted in Kroger parking lot
CLINTON, Miss (WJTV0 - Clinton police are asking people to be on the lookout for a suspect in an afternoon purse snatching.
A caller to dispatch reported seeing a man accosting an elderly woman in the Kroger parking lot around 3:50 p.m. He shot at the suspect's vehicle as it left the parking lot headed east on Hwy 80.
According to police, the vehicle is a black Kia sedan driven by a black male last seen on Hwy 80 at Shaw Road.
If you have any information concerning this crime please contact the Clinton Police Department.
