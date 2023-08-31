Clinton police are working to find a man who robbed the Trustmark bank on Clinton Boulevard. (Courtesy: Clinton Police Dept.)

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton police released additional surveillance video of a bank robbery suspect.

Police said the man robbed the Trustmark bank, located at 203 Clinton Boulevard, just before 2:30 p.m. on Monday, August 28.

One video shows the suspect at the bank wearing a dark suit coat and medical mask.

Police said the suspect ran across the street after the robbery to the Clinton Plaza Shopping Center parking lot. He drove away in a vehicle believed to be a gray or silver Buick SUV.

The second video of the suspect vehicle was captured from the Beauty Zone building across from the Clinton Trustmark on the day of the robbery. The suspect vehicle can be seen briefly at the top of the screen leaving the parking lot of the shopping center before pulling onto Clinton Boulevard.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call Clinton police at 601-924-5252 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).