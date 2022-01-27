CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton police are searching for a suspect after a chase on Thursday, January 27.

According to investigators, a stolen vehicle entered the city from Jackson. Police chased the vehicle towards Jackson.

Officials said the suspect crashed the vehicle into a ditch, and police chased the suspect. However, officers lost the suspect.

Police said they recovered guns and money from the stolen vehicle. If anyone has information on the suspect’s whereabouts, contact Clinton police at 601-924-5252.