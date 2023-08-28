CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton police are working to find a man who robbed the Trustmark bank on Clinton Boulevard.

Police said the robbery happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Monday, August 28. They said a man, who was wearing a dark suit coat and a medical mask, robbed one of the bank tellers.

The suspect ran away from the scene toward the Clinton Plaza Shopping Center parking lot and drove away in a vehicle believed to be a gray or silver Buick SUV.

According to police, an undisclosed amount of cash was taken during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the crime can contact Clinton police at 601-924-5252 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).