Clinton police seek convicted felon wanted on multiple charges

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding 29-year-old Alphonso Cantrell Hill.

CPD wants Hill for felony fleeing and multiple counts of auto burglary.

Hill is a convicted felon, currently out on parole for multiple auto burglary convictions.

If you know the whereabouts Alphonso Hill, you are asked to call the Clinton Police Department at 601-924-5252 or Central MS Crimestoppers at 601-355-8477 or click here where your anonymous tip could earn you up to $2,500.

The Clinton Police Department wants to remind people to lock and secure their valuables. They say taking an extra second to remove valuables from plain view and securing a vehicle will reduce the number of auto burglaries in the city.