CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Public School District (CPSD) will host a job fair.

Anyone interested in signing up for the recruitment event can do so by visiting CPSD’s website and clicking on the CPSD Job Fair icon at the top of the home page.

Registrants are asked to complete the Online Recruitment Information Form and to sign up for a time slot that will allow the applicant a chance to have a brief, face to face conversation with campus administrators.

Representatives from the Clinton Public School District’s Child Nutrition department and Transportation department will also be present with information available for those interested in these areas of service.

The job fair is scheduled from 4:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at CPSD’s Central Office on Tuesday, February 22.