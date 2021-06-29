Clinton Public Schools to continue free breakfast, lunch options in 2021-22 school year

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Clinton Public School District (CPSD) announced free breakfast and lunch options will continue in the 2021-2022 school year.

CPSD will operate the Seamless Summer Option in conjunction with the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program this year. These school meal programs are funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and administered by the Mississippi Department of Education – Office of Child Nutrition.

Breakfast Service: The school breakfast program starts on Monday, August 16, 2021. Breakfast is served to students enrolled in K-6th grade schools and Clinton Success Center during the following times:

Clinton Park* 7:10 – 7:45 a.m.

Clinton Success Center 7:45 – 8:20 a.m.

Northside/ Eastside* 7:10 – 7:40 a.m.

Lovett 7:30 – 8:00 a.m.

(*Car riders must be in the cafeteria no later than 7:30 a.m.)

Lunch Service: The school lunch program starts on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Lunch is served to students enrolled in K-12th grade schools and Clinton Success Center.