CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Clinton received a $5 million grant from the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to build a new Pinehaven Road bridge.

The Clinton Courier reported the project will create a safer and wider span for the bridge over Bogue Chitto Creek.

According to Consulting City Engineer Bill Owens, the city hopes to have everything in place to begin working sometime late next year. Pinehaven Road will be closed from Williamson Road to Kickapoo Road while the project is underway.

The newspaper reported the grant funds will come from the Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Fund.