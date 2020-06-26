Clinton school reopening task force discusses August start

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Public School District (CPSD) started planning for the start of the 2020-2021 school year and the reopening of campuses to students.

According to CPD, a task force made up of medical professionals, school board members, district administrators, teachers, parents and community leaders have been meeting since the start of June discuss logistics for reopening school in August.

On Friday, the final meeting was held at Clinton Junior High School to provide recommendations to the school board for its July 14 board meeting.

“We are blessed in Clinton to have such tremendous support from all aspects of our school community,” Clinton Public School District Superintendent Dr. Tim Martin said. “We appreciate their input to provide our students a safe return.”

If approved, a detailed plan will be released on the Clinton Public School District’s website after the July 14 school board meeting.

