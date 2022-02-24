CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Clinton Public School District (CPSD) announced the Department of Human Services and Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) will once again issue P-EBT cards for the summer of 2022.

All parents are asked to complete a free or reduced lunch application. If you have already completed a form for the 2021-2022 school year, there is no need to do it again.

If you have not completed a form, you may still do so through a paper application or online. If you would like to complete a paper application, these forms can be picked up at your student’s school or at CPSD’s Central Office. If you would like to complete the online application, that can be done at www.myschoolapps.com.

Only one application is needed per household. Officials with the school district asked that all paper and online applications be completed by April 29, 2022.