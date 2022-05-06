CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Public School District (CPSD) will participate in the Seamless Summer Option Food Service Program (SSO) in 2022.

Meals will be provided to all children without charge. The SFSP is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and is administered by the Mississippi Department of Education – Office of Child Nutrition.

Christell Hicks, CPSD Child Nutrition Director said, “The Seamless Summer Option Food Service Program is one way that school districts can help target food insecurity in their communities. Children ages 0 to 18 have access to a tasty, wholesome lunch each program day.”

Meals will be provided on a first come, first serve basis at the sites and times as follows:

Northside/Eastside Elementary — 451 & 453 Arrow Drive

Lovett Elementary — 2002 W. Northside Drive

Clinton Junior High School — 711 W. Northside Drive

Serving times at all campuses will be from 11:00 a.m. through 1:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.