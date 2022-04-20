CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Abigail Vargheese, a senior at Clinton High School, was recently named Mississippi’s TOP ALL-STAR Scholar for 2022 by the Mississippi Economic Council.

As the top winner, Vargheese was awarded a $24,000 scholarship provided by the Kelly Gene Cook, Sr. Charitable Foundation, Inc.

“I really didn’t know what to expect when I was told about the STAR Student Celebration,” Vargheese said. “When they said my name, I was not expecting that at all. I was in shock.”

Vargheese said she plans to attend Rice University in the fall.

“I’m hoping I can get a good undergraduate education and then go into medical school,” she said. “Hopefully, I can become a pediatrician and go out into the world and help refugees and others in need.”

Each STAR Student chooses a STAR Teacher who has played a key role in their education. Abigail chose AP Chemistry teacher Joshaunda Purvis.

Abigail Vargheese, a senior at Clinton High School, was recently named Mississippi’s TOP ALL-STAR Scholar for 2022 by the Mississippi Economic Council. (Courtesy: Clinton Public School District)

Abigail Vargheese, a senior at Clinton High School, was recently named Mississippi’s TOP ALL-STAR Scholar for 2022 by the Mississippi Economic Council. Pictured are Vargheese (left) and STAR Teacher Joshaunda Purvis. (Courtesy: Clinton Public School District)

Vargheese becomes the second TOP ALL-STAR Scholar from Clinton High School, joining Clark Hensley who won the top spot in 2019.