CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton leaders said farm animals will be allowed in some of the city’s residential areas for those living on larger residential lots.

The Clinton Courier reported leaders approved a zoning ordinance on March 7, which would require the animals be kept on at least five acre lots.

The ordinance would allow neighbors living in those areas to have a horse, cow, goat, pig, sheep, or chickens for each three acres. According to the ordinance, there will be a limit of 10 chickens. Roosters are not permitted.

Leaders said the ordinance will take effect on April 7, 2023. Anyone with questions about the ordinance can contact Clinton’s Department of Community Development at 601-924-2256.