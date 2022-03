CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Clinton will host a Spring Cleanup April 2-9 (except April 3) from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

During the event, the city will provide dumpsters for neighbors to drop off any yard waste, bulky items or other household debris free of charge.

Dumpsters will be at the old Northside Elementary School located at 1111 Old Vicksburg Road.