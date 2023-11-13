CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Clinton, in partnership with the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES), will host a job fair on Wednesday, November 15.

The job fair will take place at the Wood Activity Center in Clinton from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Available positions include a variety of skills: bus drivers, data analysts, accounting, maintenance, nursing, janitorial, and correctional officers.

At Home Care, Brown Group Companies, City of Clinton, Clinton Pubic School District Transportation, Continental, Federal Bureau of Prisons, McNeely Plastics, and the Mississippi Department of Revenue are just a few of the companies seeking talent that will be in attendance.

“This job fair provides the opportunity to find employment across a wide range of industries within the same community where you live and raise your family,” said Mayor Phil Fisher. The job fair is free and open to the public.

For a full list visit jobfairs.ms.gov.