CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton police arrested a woman for making a false report.

Clinton police responded to a call about shots fired on McDonald Drive just before 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 19.

While responding to the call, an officer was injured in a single-vehicle accident. The patrol car was totaled, and the detective was hospitalized.

During the investigation of the shooting, police said Kawandralyn Harris, of Clinton, admitted that she falsified the report. She was arrested and charged with false reporting of a crime.